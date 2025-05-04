NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Mingo, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders signed OL Tim McKay to a contract worth $275,000 (Aaron Wilson).

to a contract worth $275,000 (Aaron Wilson). The Commanders signed CB Car’lin Vigers to a contract worth $259,000 (Wilson).

Cowboys

The Cowboys have a host of receivers behind WR CeeDee Lamb, but none who have proven they’re capable of handling the second receiver role. Dallas went through the draft without materially adding to a group that includes Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Parris Campbell, Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Brooks, among others.

“Those guys have potential to be a No. 2, but they’re not there yet. They haven’t done it. They haven’t hit that level yet. And that’s why we have had an interest in upgrading that room,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said, via ESPN. “But I think once you get to three, four, five — the positions you try to fill — I think that receiving corps checks all those boxes.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t given up hope on WR Jonathan Mingo, who he traded a fourth-round pick for last season. He addressed the team not using a premium pick on receiver in the draft.

“It definitely was a big-time thought,” Jones said, “that the train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we got on campus [at receiver].”

Giants

Giants TE Theo Johnson said his first impression of veteran QB Russell Wilson has been his passion and knowledge of the game.

“From the very first interaction with him, you could tell the guy knows a lot of ball, and the biggest takeaway for me was just his passion,” Johnson said, via Dan Salomone of the team’s site. “He loves football and every aspect of the game, which is infectious and something that he’s going to infect in our locker room, just his love and his passion for the game.”

Johnson added that Wilson’s energy and enthusiasm will be a huge benefit for their team in 2025.

“The little bit that we’ve worked together, I think he’s going to be not only great for our offense, but for our team,” Johnson said. “Just the energy and the enthusiasm he brings every day with everything that he does and just the leadership he’s going to bring and the experience, I think it’s going to be super valuable for our offense. We’ve got a young offense, a young skill unit, so I think it’s going to be super valuable for us. I’m super excited to see what we can do with him throwing us the balls this year.”

Wilson is excited to work with second-year WR Malik Nabers, commenting on how his personality and demeanor on the field have been impressive to him.

“I love Malik, just watching him and his personality on the field, his demeanor,” Wilson said. “I watched one clip, I was watching a bunch of plays of him, and he caught this one catch against the Commanders on a cross on a third down, and he cut back inside, got another extra 20 yards. Got hit pretty good. He kind of laid the boom, but vice versa. He got up right away and just was celebrating, excited about the first down and move on to the next play. The competitor, warrior that he is. And there are a lot of guys like that. That same play I noticed that Theo was blocking down the field and making a huge block. Those things are what championship football looks like.”