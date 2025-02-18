NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

“I think it’s big because it all starts with the quarterback,” Morton told Fox 2 Detroit’s Dan Miller. “Just kind of knowing him — and when I was here, I was in the quarterback room. So, I have a feel of what he likes, and what he doesn’t. That’s important as a play-caller. We’ll continue here when the players come back and stuff, so I’ll get to know more about him and the plays that he really likes a lot and what they’ve been doing good here. They’ve already established a philosophy here. It’s just my job to continue the vision of how (coach) Dan ( Campbell) wants things. We’ll tinker with things here and there, and we’ll see how we can make it better.”

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic notes that the team can save $6 million in cap space by letting go of former Browns DE Za’Darius Smith prior to June 1st.