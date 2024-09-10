NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott finally signed a record-setting extension hours before the Cowboys’ season began. Prescott is happy to be done with the uncertainties and affirmed his goal to win a Super Bowl to prove his contract value.

“It works for everyone and understanding where this cap is going, just excited that it’s behind us and I can focus on winning games,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“It’s my only motivation. Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That’s my motivation. Right now it’s about celebrating this win tonight. Hell of a win with these guys, excited for this plane ride back with them, but then turning the page tomorrow, getting on to the Saints and taking it one game at a time. That is what is at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It’s about holding up my end of the deal. And I want to do it here.”

Dallas owner Jerry Jones wasn’t prepared to offer a contract of this magnitude but is willing to do whatever helps the team get closer to their ultimate goal.

“I know that these numbers are beyond anything that I could have ever imagined,” Jones added. “This was the thing to do for what we’re here for — and that is to win a championship,” Jones said. “I know our fans know that. I’m surprised that anyone would think that anything short of — they might disagree with the decision — but anything short of a commitment is just not the case with me.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is happy with his three-touchdown debut, but wants to prove that he’s capable of more.

“I want to be special,” Barkley said, via Fox Sports. “I want to be special in this offense. I want to be special for this team. I want to give Philly something they can be proud of. I think they’ll be happy with the start.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said the Eagles’ offense is more complete with Barkley in the backfield.

“We’re so excited to have him,” Sirianni said. “He made some huge, huge plays throughout this entire game. He made it in the passing game, he made plays in the run game. He made some huge plays in critical moments. Man, to have him on our football team means a lot. He’s a playmaker.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Daniel Jones will remain the starter despite a rough first game: “There were some good things but there were a lot of things we need to improve on. We can all do a better job.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

said QB will remain the starter despite a rough first game: “There were some good things but there were a lot of things we need to improve on. We can all do a better job.” (Ralph Vacchiano) A reporter asked Daboll whether he believes Jones lost his confidence: “I thought we had a good week of preparation. Again, it’s on all 11, it’s on the coaches, it’s on me. We’ll work hard to fix that.” (Vacchiano)

New York WR Jalin Hyatt only played 16 snaps in Week 1 as Daboll said he’s currently the third or fourth receiver behind first-rounder Malik Nabers , Wan’Dale Robinson , and Darius Slayton . (Vacchiano)

only played 16 snaps in Week 1 as Daboll said he’s currently the third or fourth receiver behind first-rounder , , and . (Vacchiano) Daboll also noted CB Cordale Flott is going to play outside more after playing the slot in Week 1. (Art Stapleton)