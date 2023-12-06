NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel thinks Brock Purdy should be leading the league’s Most Valuable Player race.

“Man, my boy number one right now,” Samuel said, via 49ersWebZone. “It ain’t even up for debate.”

Samuel believes Purdy can achieve the MVP award if he continues to stack positive games, but feels the quarterback’s goal is to ultimately win the Super Bowl.

“He’s just got to keep stacking games, stacking days, stacking weeks. We got to go out here and continue to make plays for him, and I think he’ll get the job done as far as the MVP conversation,” said Samuel. “But I don’t think that’s his ideal goal as far as something that he really wants to accomplish right now. I think, at the end of the day, as a whole, as a group, as a team, we want to be standing there at the end of the year holding the Lombardi Trophy.”

Samuel mentioned that Purdy is always even-keeled and never overhyped Week 13’s game against the Eagles.

“I don’t think Brock is paying attention to none of the outside noise or anything like that because not once all week was he like, Yo, let’s get ready for this game. Let’s do this. I mean, Brock’s been the same week in and week out, no matter who our opponent is.”

49ers TE Ross Dwelley has a high-ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks. (Matt Barrows)

has a high-ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks. (Matt Barrows) 49ers DL Arik Armstead has a foot and knee injury. HC Kyle Shanahan said the team is taking time to gather more information right now. (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay appreciates the resilience his team has shown during the late stages of the season, citing their performance against the Browns at home on Sunday.

“I’m seeing a mentally and physically tough team,” McVay told reporters, via Fox Sports. “I’m seeing guys stay connected. I’m seeing guys create their own energy. They create an energy that makes it so fun to be able to go to work and continue to push in the right direction. I’m seeing great leadership from a lot of our veterans, and now we’ve got to just keep it going.”

“This game is meant to be enjoyed,” McVay continued. “Yes, we want to go have the production and the results, but let’s enjoy everything. I think that’s when you get the best out of people, and we’re enjoying playing meaningful football in December. We just want to keep getting better.”

“Our guys have done a great job of just continuing to work and that’s the kind of stuff that pays off in the end,” QB Matthew Stafford added. “It’s not rocket science. Let’s go out there, continue to work, trust each other, trust in yourself and go out there and play. We’ve been able to do that, and it’s showed up the last three Sundays.”

Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua has an AC Sprain. The team will likely keep it safe with him in practice this week but don’t expect it to impact his availability this weekend. (Sarah Barshop)

Rams

Now on a three-game winning streak at 6-6, Rams HC Sean McVay said he’s having some of the most fun he’s had as a coach.

“I think it is,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think a lot of the perspective that we’ve talked a little bit about is just never forgetting how important it is to try to be the person you want to be for the people that you love and care about. And also, be reminded, man, you love this game. You love the opportunity to work with people you care about and the competition of it. And it’s not exclusive to just loving the wins, it’s loving everything that comes with it, responding to the challenges. I know this, I am loving it because of the people that I’m around and then some of the perspective that the experience that you’re accumulating as a young guy has benefited both good and bad to keep learning and keep growing.”

McVay said their recent run has given them a lot of confidence and has been “really pleased” by their offense’s production.

“I think that confidence can compound but I also think it’s earned every single week,” McVay said. “Every single week is a new week, but I do think it’s important to be able to continue to improve, continue to take steps in the right direction. I think that we’ve done that as a football team. I think the offense has done that really for the last 10 quarters you could say, or nine quarters, and I have been really pleased. I think those guys will have some good juice and excitement about attacking another good week and a great challenge, which is what you love about the NFL.”