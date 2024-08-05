NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy has been criticized throughout camp for his high number of interceptions thrown in team portions of practice. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan isn’t worried about the turnovers and feels this is the time for them to experiment with what works and what doesn’t.

“I know, always, stats are made a big deal in practice and I know that’ll stick out, too,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone. “And we never want a lot of picks in practice, regardless of who it is, but Brock’s never really had an interception problem. He’s protected the ball pretty well in this league for his two years.”

“He also isn’t scared to let it rip, too. When you’re in practice, if we were really trying to fix that, and if he had had a problem, and you come out and that’s all we’re focusing on, and he still has some stats like that, then that’s something that concerns you. But that’s something I really haven’t been worried about with Brock, and that’s why those stats are also something that hasn’t bothered me at all.”

The Rams added TE Colby Parkinson to a room with TEs Tyler Higbee and Hunter Long. Los Angeles QB Matthew Stafford raved about the position and called it one of the best he’s ever played with.

“I think it’s as talented and as deep a room as I’ve been a part of since I’ve probably been in the league,” Stafford said, via the team’s YouTube. “And when you get Higs back healthy, it’s going to be a big strength for our team. I’m excited about these guys, they’re working their (expletive) off and it’s going to be good for us.”

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about the situation involving the team’s offensive line and described LT Alaric Jackson, RT Rob Havenstein, and LG Jonah Jackson as week-to-week with their respective injuries.

“You sit there and you start saying ‘Oh man, you’re bummed out.’ And it’s like how selfish of me. What about these guys?” McVay said, via TheRams.com. “I know they want to be out here. I think the important thing is let’s pour into the guys that are not able to be out here and the ones that are able to be out here. So we’ll be better when those guys are back, whenever that timetable is. In the meantime, we owe it to ourselves and to those other guys to be able to pour into them.”

McVay now plans to get a better look at some of the more youthful and less experienced linemen on the roster during training camp.

“In the meantime, we’re going to learn about some guys and I mean it’s a Rolodex of guys that are in there right now, even with that first group. And I think it’s only going to force those guys to mature and accelerate their learning process,” McVay added.

McVay says that Havenstein is undergoing ankle surgery that is not considered to be season-ending. (Jourdan Rodrigue)