NFC Notes: Sean Payton, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that while there are concerns with the Cardinals’ job opening, they do offer something unique for former Saints HC Sean Payton in that their GM job is also open, meaning he can bring in someone he knows to work with him.

Rams

Per the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams QB Matthew Stafford believes he will be fully healthy this offseason despite missing the second half of the season with a spine contusion and recurring numbness in his legs: “Wasn’t something I want to experience again. “Probably just trying to figure out why it was happening, that was the biggest thing for me.”

Rodrigue notes Rams OT Alaric Jackson has received encouraging reports from doctors regarding his blood clots and thinks he'll be cleared to play in February. He believes left tackle is his best position, though the Rams also extended OT Joseph Noteboom last year: "I love playing left side, honestly. Tackle is my thing, for the most part. I understand that they paid Joe, so I get that whole part. But whatever I can do for the team, I'll do for the team."

Though the injuries didn't sideline him, Rams OLB Leonard Floyd played through a significant hyperextension in his knee and issues with his surgically repaired ankle, per Rodrigue.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentions the Rams' plan to replace HC Sean McVay had he left for a TV job last offseason was to promote DC Raheem Morris, and there's no reason to think that wouldn't be the case this year.

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt raved about the play S Quandre Diggs made in the regular season finale, coming out of nowhere to pick off the ball on a play that looked like it was going to be a walk-in overtime touchdown for the Rams.

“As I saw the play develop,” Hurtt said via Pro Football Talk, “I was sitting there looking and was like, ‘Oh God. There are eight people in protection and it’s a two-man route. He’s going to be back there cooking steaks.’ My eyes transitioned back there, and I saw [Van Jefferson]. I was like, ‘Oh no,’ but then I saw Diggs. Obviously, I am keeping it the PG version, but Diggs made a heck of a play. It was incredible to see him come out of centerfield like that. It was a good scheme by them.”