NFC Notes: Shaquil Barrett, Bijan Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

B uccaneers

Former Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett said he would only come out of retirement to play for Tampa Bay in a perfect scenario but thinks it’s unlikely.

“I’m not returning anywhere,” Barrett said on the Up & Adams Show show, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I’m happily retired. But if something was going to happen, yeah. . . . I won’t do it for any other scenario or any other team. I have a lot of history down there. All that stuff with my daughter and how they came through for my family. . . . I’d take pay cuts for Tampa. I’d do anything for Tampa for the way they showed up for my family. . . . It meant so much to me.”

Falcons

Atlanta hired OC Zac Robinson with HC Raheem Morris this offseason to completely reimagine their offensive approach. Falcons RB Bijan Robinson thinks his coordinator is a genius and has high hopes for the unit this year.

“He’s a mastermind when it comes to football,” Robinson said, via NFL reporter Kay Adams. “What makes him different is like if we have an input on something, he’s going to listen to it and he might implement it like the next day and try it. And I think that’s how you become a really good offense.”

Panthers

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Panthers CB Shemar Bartholomew was the most claimed player on waivers on Wednesday. Yates adds the Chargers, Saints and Chiefs also put a claim in.

Carolina GM Dan Morgan isn't ready to put concrete timelines on RB Jonathan Brooks and OLB D.J. Wonnum. (David Newton)