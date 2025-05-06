NFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer made the decision to move the lockers of some players, with LB Micah Parsons now right next to QB Dak Prescott, so that the team’s offensive and defensive leaders can be close to each other.

“We moved some guys around,” Schottenheimer said, via Pro Football Talk. “This year, I did, along with the help of the staff. They don’t really get a say in that, but there’s a method to the madness. I think when the guys went into the team room for the first time, I made them all stand up after they sat down, I let them sit down and I had them stand up and move seats. Why? It’s a new year. It’s 2025. We’ll do that in 2026, we’ll do that in 2027 and beyond. When you start a new year, do something different. Change something up. It’s something that’s talked about, thought about, but there’s a method to the madness at times.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman doesn’t want his team resting on their laurels after their Super Bowl victory, as their past success guarantees them nothing this season.

“I see the attitude and the energy,” Roseman said. “We understand. We understand that 2025 is a new year, and we haven’t won a game yet. In 2025, we’re going to have to do our best and work our hardest to have the kind of season that we’re looking for, and nothing in the past is going to guarantee future success.”

Roseman said that he went into the draft ready to take the best player on the board and was satisfied with some of the defensive players the team selected.

“Obviously, we’ve lost some players here in Philadelphia since the Super Bowl, and we weren’t trying to draft for need, but when need hits the value of the player, it’s a beautiful thing,” Roseman told Rich Eisen. “The value has to be right. We don’t want to reach. For us, we didn’t get to the offensive line until later in the draft because the value where we’re picking has to hit it right.”

Giants

After QB Shedeur Sanders‘ unprecedented slide in the draft, many pointed to his reportedly rough meeting with the Giants, where he could not find mistakes in an install and didn’t take the blame for some of his bad plays they went over in a film review. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says quarterback prospects being uncomfortable in pre-draft visits to the Giants isn’t new because of how difficult they make it on signal callers.

“But quarterbacks disliking their private visits to the Giants isn’t uncommon, a league source told cleveland.com,” Kay Cabot said. “For starters, their system isn’t quarterback-friendly from a verbiage standpoint, and they’re extremely hard on QBs — both rookies and veterans — in these private sessions to see what they can handle. Sanders isn’t the first quarterback to come away from a visit there dismayed.”