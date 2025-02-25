NFC Notes: Stephen Jones, Adam Peters, Joe Schoen, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters on pending free agents: "We got 28 free agents… we'll be active in free agency because we have to be to field a team… we'll look to bring a lot of the guys that we had back from last year and build off of that." (NBC4 Sports) Peters wouldn't talk about an extension for WR Terry McLaurin but talked about how much he means to their team. (JP Finlay) Peters also announced that assistant GM Martin Mayhew is retiring. (John Keim)

Regarding DT Jonathan Allen, Peters plans to meet with his agent at the combine but said "everything is still on the table." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told reporters that the team’s fans deserve to be both critical and emotional when it comes to what they do on and off the field.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our team and how to take the next step, certainly we’ve been through a lot this offseason already with coach [Brian] Schottenheimer,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “With him hiring staff and our preparation for the personnel side of things as we come up here to the combine and obviously a place where everybody meets with all the representatives of the potential free agents. A lot of work going on right now, but it’s something we embrace and we just want to bring that success in the postseason and ultimately a championship to our fanbase. They deserve it and certainly deserve to be critical and emotional about it.”

Jones expects the team to be “selectively aggressive” in free agency.

“We’re going to look at everything we can. We’re going to be selectively aggressive,” Jones said, via PFT. “There are things in this league [you have to consider]. You have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. We’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try. We’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”

Jones said the Cowboys have had “productive talks, and we’ll see where we end up this week,” with DL Osa Odighizuwa. (Todd Archer)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen was asked if he regrets letting RB Saquon Barkley go in free agency: “I’m happy for Barkley. We were in a different stage when building the team.” (Connor Hughes)

must be directed at the Rams because he is under contract with them. (Hughes) Schoen: “We are going to look for the best QB we can who can help us win games in 2025.” (Ryan Dunleavy)

Schoen on paying for the best QB available: “I’m for taking swings at that position. It’s the most important position and it’s hard to find them. So keep swinging.” (Charlotte Carroll)

Schoen said they have done a lot of work on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, before adding: “There are other quarterbacks throughout the draft. I’m excited to get around those guys as well.” (Dan Salomone)