NFC Notes: Stetson Bennett, Michael Wilson, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson has heard the comparison to Rams WR Puka Nacua a fair amount, and he acknowledges that not only do the two players have some similarities to their games, he’s also set to play a similar role to Nacua in Arizona’s offense this year.

“You look at the history of the Rams and Puka and Cooper Kupp playing the ‘Z’ role, the ball’s going to find you a lot,” Wilson said via Darren Urban of the team website. “But you have to be committed to the run game. And I think that’s a strength of mine, and so I think Mike (LaFleur) is doing a good job of putting me in a position to succeed in my strengths and putting Marvin (Harrison Jr.) in positions to succeed with his strengths.”

Rams

Rams QB Stetson Bennett completed 19 of 31 passes for 181 yards in their 34-0 preseason win over the Saints. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay was impressed by Bennett’s fourth-down conversion and was also pleased by rookie QB Ty Simpson.

“I agree with that,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “I thought he used his legs as a weapon, which we talked about a little bit with you guys last week. I think those are the things that don’t necessarily come to life in some of the practice settings. The fourth-down play that he made was unbelievable. We got a little roll pass on, they got a slot pressure. For him to be able to pull up and make that throw to allow us to be able to run underneath that, that was an incredible throw and catch. Great job by Tyler Scott. Really, I was happy with Stetson and I thought Ty (Simpson) did a great job managing the reps that he had as well.”

McVay thinks Bennett is continuously improving and likes how he progressed.

“Yeah, I think so,” McVay said. “I think he’s getting better and better. I think part of it is the overall command. I thought he made some really good decisions. I thought he got through some progressions. Then I love the fact that he used his legs. We’ll learn from reaching the ball out on the end zone even though I challenged that and it worked out for us. We want to make sure that we don’t leave ourselves susceptible to getting a fumble in those types of situations where it goes to a touchback. But he did a great job. I thought he got an opportunity to be able to really showcase a lot of his skills. Huge credit to Dave Ragone too. I think those two guys were really in sync and it was fun to watch.”

McVay said Bennett has swag and presence right now.

“He’s an easy guy to be able to root for,” McVay said. “He’s just got a nice swag and a nice presence and especially like what we asked earlier, you feel his game really comes to life in game-day settings. The gamer thing, he’s just got a good feel and it’s not too big. He loves competing and it’s fun to watch him do it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe will start and play the entire third preseason game against the Chiefs. (Brian Nemhauser)