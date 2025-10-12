NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Kyler Gordon, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said CB Kyler Gordon‘s return could be the key to unlocking the defense’s potential.

“Shoot, hopefully it allows us to unlock a few things on defense,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “He’s one of the bigger playmakers. I’ve got a lot of experience being on the opposing sideline from him and [have] a ton of respect of how he can impact a game. There’s only a handful of nickels in this league that you really have to account for, both as a coverage player but also as a guy who likes to be nosy in the run game, and could be part of the solution for us here in shoring up our run game as well. He’s got those natural football instincts that are really hard to coach and hard to teach, and when you have enough players like that, that’s where you really take off in a hurry.”

Bears RB Roschon Johnson was fined $6,790 for using the helmet.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that CB Terrion Arnold‘s second opinion came back positive, but there’s still no timetable for him to return.

“The second opinion came back, and it sounds like it could be promising, but that’s no guarantee either,” Campbell said via the team’s website. “So, we’re kind of in this wait-and-see, and we’ll hold off here a little bit and just see where he goes.”

Vikings NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is still not 100 percent healed from his ankle injury as Minnesota returns from its bye week, and the team isn’t committing to him returning to the starting lineup this week.

