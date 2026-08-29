NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Cam Skattebo, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has one of the best years of his career in 2024 under former OC Kliff Kingsbury, who is now with the Rams, recording a career-high of 13 touchdowns. McLaurin said it’s on him to produce no matter who the coordinator or quarterback is.

“I did have success in that offense. And I think as a receiver, if you want to be successful in this league, you’ve got to be able to produce no matter what your circumstances are. No matter what the offense is, the quarterback, whatever it is,” McLaurin said, via CommandersWire.

Eagles

Eagles’ first-round WR Makai Lemon has dealt with a lingering hamstring injury this offseason that caused him to miss two preseason games. Lemon said he’s taking the “right precautions” to deal with his recurring issue.

“It was definitely tough,” Lemon said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I’m real competitive. Ain’t never want to be away from this game. So, me knowing that it’s the hamstring again, I’m just making sure I take the right precautions. (I’m) learning from it so it doesn’t happen again.”

Eagles OC Sean Mannion said Lemon has been “super engaged” as he recovers and thinks he’s been very professional with his approach.

“Mentally, he’s been super engaged,” Mannion said. “I don’t worry about that one bit with Makai. I know the work he’s been putting in. Injuries, unfortunately, they happen in football, but he’s been a total pro about his approach to rehab, his approach to the mental side of the game. Like I said, the unfortunate nature of football is sometimes you might miss some time, but he’s done everything in his power despite not having those physical reps to be ready for us to make an impact.”

Eagles OLB Jalyx Hunt said Lemon doesn’t shy away from contributing as a blocker.

“Whenever a receiver has to block one of us, you kind of get to test the type of person he is on the field,” Hunt said. “So, he didn’t shy away from it. He didn’t try to just get around me. He put hands on me and tried to really block me. I respect that. And that’s cool to see. ‘Cause his demeanor on the field is totally different than who he is. He’s a laid-back guy, but on the field, he’s like, just a different energy, a different monster type of thing. It was just cool seeing it.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh talked about the energy the RB Cam Skattebo brings to the team.

“Skatt’s great. He does bring a lot of energy,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “But he did get a 15-yard penalty at the end of practice. Did you notice that? That’s not infectious. Well, it is infectious, actually. Infectious in a bad way, right? Like infectious disease type of thing. We don’t want that. So, we want it to be directed in a positive way.”