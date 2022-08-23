NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

There were a number of contentious negotiations with wide receivers as teams tried to resist the rising tide of the market this offseason. The end result for some of those situations was a trade. However, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was determined not to let that happen with WR Terry McLaurin, to the point that when negotiations stalled, he went to McLaurin and asked what his number was, then went back to the team’s cap management and told them to make it work.

“In negotiations, things don’t always go as planned,” McLaurin said via the Athletic’s Dan Pompei. “There are ups and downs. To know it was finally over, there were a lot of emotions. I didn’t want to bash the team or say things on social media or do things that were out of my character to try to get what I deserve or what I earned. So doing the right thing and being true to yourself can still get rewarded in this world. It was a life lesson I learned that I will take through life and share with other people. I was really relieved because I wanted to play football again.”

What made it so important for Washington to keep McLaurin, even if it was expensive, is how he’s one of the team leaders at a position that often doesn’t produce them. His football character is even more elite than his talent. Washington especially needs players like that.

“When you find someone like that, they absolutely should become one of the faces on the Mount Rushmore of your franchise as you start to build a new championship era,” Commanders team president Jason Wright said. “That’s something Coach, the Snyders and I were aligned on. As the public narrative on us starts to reflect the organization we actually are today, all the better that Terry is at the forefront as we show the world that we are not the franchise of the past.”

Rivera said the timeline for DE Chase Young‘s return is uncertain, which is why the team opted to place him on the physically unable to perform list. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

From the moment the Cowboys signed WR KaVontae Turpin following the conclusion of the USFL season, they spoke highly of his chances to make the team and contribute as a returner. Turpin proved that wasn’t just blind optimism with two return touchdowns in the second preseason game, one on a kickoff and one on a punt.

“He’s so dynamic,” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You go back to his college days and clearly, in my opinion, he was the best player I saw in the USFL coming out. I’ve been so impressed with him since day one. He got here the first day, picked the offense up and jumped right in there. He’s very dynamic on special teams.”

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes Giants WR Kenny Golladay continues to struggle. The team would lose cap space by cutting him but Duggan says if he doesn’t pick things up, he could be looking at a reduced role.

continues to struggle. The team would lose cap space by cutting him but Duggan says if he doesn’t pick things up, he could be looking at a reduced role. Duggan adds Giants WR Sterling Shepard seems to be on track to be activated from the PUP list before the start of the regular season. He’s coming off a torn Achilles.

seems to be on track to be activated from the PUP list before the start of the regular season. He’s coming off a torn Achilles. While tight end is a need for the Giants, Duggan is skeptical veteran Jordan Akins will make the final roster and expects New York to explore additions during final cuts, either via trade or waiver claim.

will make the final roster and expects New York to explore additions during final cuts, either via trade or waiver claim. Giants HC Brian Daboll said the team could wind up adding a kicker with K Graham Gano in concussion protocol. (Dan Duggan)

said the team could wind up adding a kicker with K in concussion protocol. (Dan Duggan) Daboll on the performance of the receivers group in the preseason: “Guys like Collin Johnson and David Sills, they’ve stepped up and they’re in the mix — not just to make the team, but to play.” (Pat Leonard)