NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Joe Milton, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer says the team continues to give QB Joe Milton reps to see more of the skillset that the young passer can bring to the table.

“I think our plan all along has been that we need to find out about Joe Milton,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s official website . “Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried about Joe Milton. Joe Milton played really well in the second half. He did some really good things. He calmed down, he figured it out.”

“I need to get to learn him as the play-caller,” Schottenheimer added. “I don’t need to learn Dak. I feel like I don’t really need to learn Will. So it’s more of that, it’s more of me having to learn Joe. I’m not going to say who the backup running back is right now, who the backup quarterback is right now, because I don’t have to make those decisions yet.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell discussed playing multiple roles on the team’s defense and how DC Vic Fangio is utilizing his versatile skillset to put him in positions to succeed.

“It’s a day-by-day process,” Campbell said, via NY Times. “Just being that versatile piece, on the edge, off the edge, playing off (the) ball, and I just really, just appreciate (Fangio) and all the other defensive coaches just to grant the opportunity to learn and grow. Just keep understanding the whole defensive scheme and really the whole defensive playbook, so I can continue to go out there and make plays with my teammates.”