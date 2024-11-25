NFC Notes: Tommy DeVito, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s unsure if QB Trey Lance will get a chance to start following Dak Prescott‘s season-ending injury.

“I don’t know about that,” Jones said, via PFT. “I want to give our team the very best chance it can — in all phases — to be successful. So, we’re going to go here with the quarterback that gives us the best chance to win the game.”

In the end, Jones thinks Cooper Rush gives Dallas their best chance to win games.

“Yeah, I think our best chance is to have Rush in here, and the goal is to win the game,” Jones said.

Jones has seen improvement in Lance since signing him and pointed out his footwork has been “noticeably better.”

“I’ve seen a lot of improvement [in Lance],” Jones said. “I think he does some things really outstanding. I think his footwork is noticeably better, and I see the value of the reps that he’s had. So, I’ve seen improvement there.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on the Giants releasing QB Daniel Jones : “I’ve never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from, especially with the timing of the next game…He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here.” (Jon Machota)

on the Giants releasing QB : “I’ve never really been in the business of looking at players based off the team they are released from, especially with the timing of the next game…He was a prospect I really liked coming out, but we kind of have our head down right now and really focused on working with the guys we have here.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys DE Micah Parsons on the team getting their first win since the start of October : “I’m not done yet. I don’t plan on tanking. If the higher-ups are looking for a draft pick, I hope that’s wrong because we have a lot of football left. “As long as I’m part of this team, we’re always going to fight.” ( Josh Tolentino

Giants

Giants QB Drew Lock admitted that he is confused about not being named the starter after QB Daniel Jones was benched.

“That’s a question I might still have for myself,” Jones said, via PFT. “It was expressed to me that I was going to be the two. Interesting situation. Not much I can say about it besides again, I’m going to be here for him.”

Despite being upset with the result, Lock said he is happy that QB Tommy DeVito will get his opportunity once again.

“There’s a ton of emotions involved in all of it,” Lock said. “I would say that this is still a business. I want more jobs after this year. So, if I come in and be ugly and nasty, it leaves a bad taste in these guys’ mouths, and who knows how fast that spreads? I’m going to come in and be great. Not to mention, I’m become really close with Tommy. It’s more than just a business thing. I appreciate him. He’s a great friend, and I want him to go out there and do well. He deserves to go out there and play well. He deserves to have this team behind him. I’m excited [for him].”

Eagles Saquon Barkley on the release of Jones: “It sucks to see how it all went down. … It didn’t work for me over there, and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully he can find the same kinda fresh start and success.” ( RBon the release of Jones: “It sucks to see how it all went down. … It didn’t work for me over there, and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully he can find the same kinda fresh start and success.” ( Jordan Schultz

Giants

Giants QB Tommy DeVito has moved past the novelty of being New York’s starting quarterback last season and is only focused on producing this time around.

“Last year was a good story and all, how it happened,” DeVito said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “All the fun and games outside, it was fun. That was last year. I’m sticking to football now. Not that I wasn’t before. The external stuff will be on pause. I already had talks with everybody around me, my inner circle. Want it to stay very tight and make sure that everything is about production on Sunday.”

DeVito has stayed ready to reassume the starting job.

“I wouldn’t say surprised,” DeVito said. “I was open for all outcomes. It was kind of something that I had been trying for since last year. You always stay ready. You never know.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll believes DeVito has a better grasp of their offense now in the second year of his career.

“Still learning the ropes. … He’s got good leadership about him. I think he’s a year into the system where he understands things even more,” Daboll said. “He’s done a good job since he’s been here, really since we had him last year, and we’ll work as hard as we can with him so he can be ready to go.”

Giants WR Malik Nabers seemed disgruntled about his lack of targets in DeVito’s first start in Week 12: “I go out there in the first, second quarter and don’t get the ball. Started getting at targets at the end. Can’t do nothing. Starting getting the ball when it was 30-0. What do you want me to do?” (Connor Hughes)

seemed disgruntled about his lack of targets in DeVito’s first start in Week 12: “I go out there in the first, second quarter and don’t get the ball. Started getting at targets at the end. Can’t do nothing. Starting getting the ball when it was 30-0. What do you want me to do?” (Connor Hughes) Nabers when asked why he was getting the ball in the first half: “I don’t know. Talk to Brian Daboll…They know. They come to me asking what plays I want. And that was that. I don’t know.”

Giants DL Dexter Lawrence said he was angry following the loss: “We played soft and they beat the shit out of us today.” (Dan Duggan)