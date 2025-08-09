NFC Notes: Trent Williams, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers OL coach Chris Forester said that LT Trent Williams has shown no signs of slowing down and can continue playing for a few more years.

“He can play as long as he wants — there is no drop-off,” Foerster said, via NY Times. “And that’s something I haven’t seen with a guy who is 37 in all my years of coaching.”

Williams has taken OL Spencer Burford under his wing and is helping him become a great offensive lineman.

“It’s like working out with a coach,” Burford said. “A lot of guys, when they approach you to work out, it’s just to get it done, it’s something that they have to do. But with Trent, he loves it — it’s a lot more details, a lot more focus and a lot more attention. Everything you do is intentional — whether it’s 16 steps this way, 16 steps that way, how you eat, how you sleep.”

Williams said that Buford has been working hard this offseason has a noticeable difference heading into the season.

“You can see a noticeable change in his body — he put on more muscle and you can tell he worked on his explosiveness,” Williams said. “He worked his butt off and you can just tell, he’s got a step.”

Cardinals

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay explained what he wants to see from QB Stetson Bennett this preseason after sitting out the 2024 season.

“I just want to see him continue to do what he’s done, keep taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “Most importantly, I’ve seen a guy that’s enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field.”

“Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule,” McVay added. “He can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is.”

McVay said they will put QB Matthew Stafford (back) through a workout on Saturday, and he could be back at practice on Monday if all goes well, via Sarah Barshop.

