NFC Notes: Trent Williams, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
49ers OL coach Chris Forester said that LT Trent Williams has shown no signs of slowing down and can continue playing for a few more years.
“He can play as long as he wants — there is no drop-off,” Foerster said, via NY Times. “And that’s something I haven’t seen with a guy who is 37 in all my years of coaching.”
Williams has taken OL Spencer Burford under his wing and is helping him become a great offensive lineman.
“It’s like working out with a coach,” Burford said. “A lot of guys, when they approach you to work out, it’s just to get it done, it’s something that they have to do. But with Trent, he loves it — it’s a lot more details, a lot more focus and a lot more attention. Everything you do is intentional — whether it’s 16 steps this way, 16 steps that way, how you eat, how you sleep.”
Williams said that Buford has been working hard this offseason has a noticeable difference heading into the season.
“You can see a noticeable change in his body — he put on more muscle and you can tell he worked on his explosiveness,” Williams said. “He worked his butt off and you can just tell, he’s got a step.”
Cardinals
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated provides his largest takeaways from the Cardinals’ training camp:
- Breer writes the Cardinals see WR Marvin Harrison Jr. taking a “leap” with his development. Breer also mentions that Harrison is up to 220 pounds and is visibly stronger.
- Breer thinks TE Tip Reiman is showing potential as a complement to Trey McBride, while RB Trey Benson will be “more involved” next season.
- According to Breer, McBride and Harrison will be “focal points” of Arizona’s passing game, with Zay Jones and Michael Wilson as complementary pieces.
- Breer writes that Paris Johnson Jr. looks like a “more complete” left tackle, and RG Isaiah Adams looks “promising.” However, Breer thinks relying on OT Jonah Williams to remain healthy could pose a “sizable question mark.”
- As for Kyler Murray, Breer says the quarterback looks “comfortable and confident” going into 2025.
- Defensively, Breer mentions that S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson, and CB Garrett Williams are “all having really nice summers.”
- Breer’s question for Arizona’s defense is at their top cornerback spots, with Max Melton and second-round pick Will Johnson slated to start. Breer believes Johnson showed veteran savvy and high football IQ.
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay explained what he wants to see from QB Stetson Bennett this preseason after sitting out the 2024 season.
“I just want to see him continue to do what he’s done, keep taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “Most importantly, I’ve seen a guy that’s enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field.”
“Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule,” McVay added. “He can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is.”
- McVay said they will put QB Matthew Stafford (back) through a workout on Saturday, and he could be back at practice on Monday if all goes well, via Sarah Barshop.
- McVay mentioned that Stafford would be able to play during the season if he were dealing with the aggravated disc in his back.
