NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders drafting sixth-round LB Kain Medrano reunited him with LBs coach Ken Norton Jr., who held the same role at UCLA from 2022 to 2024. Medrano said it’s “very surreal” to play under Norton, once again.

“Just being able to be back with the person I felt helped me out the most at this position is very surreal and just a blessing,” Medrano said, via Zach Selby of the team’s site.

Medrano said Norton “helped me out the most” throughout his football career.

Medrano said Norton is the type of coach “you want to play football for.”

“He’s someone you want to play football for,” Medrano said. “It’s fun in the room, but you also get business done. He knows how to explain ball to everybody … He understands how to teach the game of football.”

Cowboys

Cowboys third-round CB Shavon Revel Jr. and CB Trevon Diggs are both absent as they work back from significant injuries. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said they will have more information about their timelines closer to training camp, and he also gave updates on some other cornerbacks.

“Between guys like Diggs and Revel, in particular, guys that can make a huge difference for us, we’ll know a lot more when we get to camp,” Jones said, Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But we do like what (Andrew) Booth was doing, really like what (Kaiir) Elam’s doing. (Caelen) Carson is really starting to get his legs again. And, of course, (DaRon) Bland is Bland. He’s one of the best in the business. It’s great to have him out there. We’ll see kind of how things evolve.”

Diggs has been rehabbing in Florida instead of attending voluntary OTAs. Jones is okay with that and looks forward to seeing his condition when he attends mandatory minicamp.

“Our understanding is that he’s getting the work done. He’ll be back in, and we’ll get a good look at him next week.”

Giants

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson has been working with fellow receivers, including Darius Slayton, to build chemistry with QB Russell Wilson this offseason.

“The first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected. And so we were ecstatic about it, and couldn’t be more happy that he’s our quarterback,” Robinson said, via Pro Football Talk. “The way he just commanded, even just that little session of just the three of us, me, Slay, and Theo. It was just kinda like, we haven’t had a quarterback that’s just gonna command everything, and you know exactly what you want. So, he’s been great.”

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown says that Wilson invited WR Jalin Hyatt to Los Angeles to work out together as teammates. (Art Stapleton)