NFC Notes: Trevor Penning, Vita Vea, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

People around the Buccaneers organization are excited about DT Vita Vea as they feel he looks quicker and lighter than ever. Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles emphasized this belief and blamed minor injuries for his heavier weight.

“He’s quick,” Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team’s website. “He looks good. He’s in shape, he’s flying around. He’s a little faster than he was last year – hopefully that continues. We look forward to him having a great training camp.”

“I think some of it is weight, some of it is just getting nicked up at the wrong time. It’s a combination of a lot of things. But, he looks great right now and I’m happy where he’s at.”

Panthers

Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro said his decision to skip voluntary workouts and OTAs is a private matter between himself and the organization.

“My decision on that is kinda private right now between me and the Panthers,” Piñeiro said, via PanthersWire. “So I’m not gonna comment on me missing anything.”

Piñeiro wants to become the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

“This is a big offseason for me,” Piñeiro said. “I have a lot of goals. I wanna have a great season this year. I’m the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history right now. My goal is to be No. 1. So, that’s how I’m gonna attack this offseason.”

Saints

New Orleans is looking to play the five best offensive linemen this year, which has pushed them to move OT Trevor Penning to the right side. Penning is excited about the new position in a new offense under OC Klint Kubiak.

“It’s a fresh start,” Penning said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “It’s a whole new offense, new side of the (offensive) line. Kind of flush the past, get away from the past, move on. That’s kind of what I’ve gotten out of it.”

“I definitely feel I needed a fresh start, for sure. Being able to switch sides, it’s almost like everything is kind of different around here. A whole new staff, the staff is great. (Offensive coordinator Klint) Kubiak, he’s bringing an exciting playbook and being able to run a great offense that San Francisco has been using, and I’m super excited for it.”