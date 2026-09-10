NFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers recently signed Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $165 million contract ahead of the 2026 season. In an appearance on Bucs Collective, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said Mayfield wanted a four-year deal, but the organization initially offered only two years.

“He felt like they should give him three years minimum; he wanted four. Quite frankly, he came down to three, and they offered two, and that was really the sticking point. You figured they could work the money out,” Stroud said.

Falcons

The Falcons officially named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback going into Week 1. Tagovailoa said it was “very refreshing” to earn the job.

“It’s very refreshing,” Tagovailoa said, via FalconsWire. “It’s a blessing. That’s the best way I can describe the position I’m in.”

Tagovailoa doesn’t feel like he has anything to prove in 2026, while his only expectation is to help Atlanta win.

“The expectation that I put on myself is to go out there and score one more point than the other team,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t have anything to prove to anyone on the outside.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said OLB Patrick Jones II won’t play in Week 1 and is considered week-to-week after aggravating his surgically repaired back from a year ago. (Joe Person)

said OLB II won’t play in Week 1 and is considered week-to-week after aggravating his surgically repaired back from a year ago. (Joe Person) Carolina QB Bryce Young was asked about his contract going into the fourth year before his fifth-year option in 2027: “For me, it’s just about football. All that stuff happens, it’s outside for my control. All that stuff is other people, and upstairs, and agents an all that.” (Andrew Siciliano)

was asked about his contract going into the fourth year before his fifth-year option in 2027: “For me, it’s just about football. All that stuff happens, it’s outside for my control. All that stuff is other people, and upstairs, and agents an all that.” (Andrew Siciliano) Panthers owner David Tepper expressed confidence in Young and thinks he will be able to perform consistently at a high level: “You saw it: he can and he has performed at a high level against high-level competition. It seems to bring the best out of him. Bryce is sort of a guy that doesn’t feel the pressure, right? You saw it against the Rams twice. When you have that kind of performance you know it’s there. Can he bring it every single game? I believe he can. It’s there. I’m a believer, hopefully it comes true.” (Person)

Saints

Nick Underhill reports Saints DE Cameron Jordan is out for Week 1 with a hamstring injury.