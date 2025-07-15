NFC Notes: Tyler Booker, Jaxson Dart, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys RG Tyler Booker spent his freshman year at Alabama playing at both guard spots, and the first-round pick isn’t concerned about making the transition to the right side as a rookie.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Booker said, via Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com. “You have to think a little bit more, but at the same time, it’s technique that you’re a lot more cognizant of what you’re doing with your body. It’s not too hard because my freshman year at Bama, I would get two drives at left guard and two drives at right guard. Shout out to [former Alabama head coach Nick] Saban and [offensive line coach Eric] Wolford for getting me ready for the NFL.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Ainias Smith said that he’s heading into his second camp thinner and ready to make an impact for the team.

“Since last year, I really didn’t have the full offseason, but now I feel real good this year, I’m excited,” Smith said, via Click2Houston. “I’m explosive. I’m lighter than I was last year, so I’m excited for sure. I lost a few pounds, for sure.”

Smith added that HC Nick Sirianni has reset the culture in Philadelphia, and he’s looking forward to carving out a role within the organization.

“That’s the goal, yes sir, for sure,” Smith said. “Winning culture, for sure. They set the standard very high. The bar, it’s been set for a while now. When you come in, there’s no games that are able to be played. You’ve gotta get in where you fit in, but you’ve gotta definitely put in that work for sure.”

Tim McManus of ESPN names WR Danny Gray a potential under-the-radar player for the Eagles going into his second year in Philadelphia after showcasing his 4.33 speed in practice.

Giants

Following the conclusion of his first offseason program, Giants HC Brian Daboll talked about what first-round QB Jaxson Dart can work on during his time off before training camp. Daboll believes the best thing Dart can do is study the playbook as much as possible.

“It’s not much different than the other positions. He’s going to have time to work on his craft individually, fundamentally, when he goes away,” Daboll said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire.

“He’s going to have to do a good job of staying in his iPad, if you will, and reviewing the things that we’ve covered. You can’t have much contact with them during the next few weeks until they get back. The rookies will be back earlier than the veterans. We’ll get going with him, but he’s got a lot of studying to do. I know he’ll do that. He’s going to have his playbook, he’s going to have his video with him, so grind away.”

Dart talked about learning from his mistakes and not being afraid to mess up in environments that are designed to help him grow.

“That’s the only way that you’re going to get better as a quarterback,” Dart said. “You can ask the best to ever do it, what was their biggest reason of how they’re able to improve and develop. Making mistakes and being able to watch it, look back on it, and have a lot of humility in your mistakes. Being able to say I was wrong in this, or I was wrong in that and then being able to be proud of the good plays that you make as well.”