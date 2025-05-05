NFC Notes: Tyler Booker, Jihaad Campbell, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys edge Donovan Ezeiruaku found out he was drafted by the team when he received a call from LB Micah Parsons.

“It’s going to be fun,” Ezeiruaku said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “He reached out after the draft. He said ‘Let’s get to work,’ and I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m excited, to have somebody of that caliber on the other side of the field. It’ll be very special to see. They’re getting somebody who is athletic off the edge but is a dawg. He’s going to stick his nose in there in the run game, and he’s going to get after the quarterback in the passing game. Hard-working dude, a great person off the field, that’s what the Dallas Cowboys are getting out of me. You can’t just be a one-trick pony. I think that’s kind of what separates me and what separates good and great players. It’s very important to be versatile.”

Cowboys G Tyler Booker on already signing his rookie deal: “We were both on the same page. We know this rookie contract, Lord willing, is just the first of a couple I have coming in front of me. … I told (my agent), let’s get this thing done. I’m ready to go to work.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks the Eagles’ 2025 NFL Draft strategy was to find players who can “contribute for them right now.”

“That tells you they are looking for guys to contribute for them right now,” the executive said. “This draft is more about now than it is about later.”

Another executive expects first-round LB Jihaad Campbell to play on-ball, while LB Zack Baun will play off of the ball.

“Jihaad Campbell was one of the higher grades I’ve given for a linebacker,” the executive said. “(Defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio will use (Zack) Baun off the ball and Campbell on the ball, and that is huge. They will be the blitzers in the simulated four-man pressures that Vic runs. It can be like Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman in San Francisco.”

Giants

Giants seventh-round TE Thomas Fidone spoke with reporters about his excitement in joining the team’s tight end room.

“I think they’ve got a really good room,” Fidone said, via GiantsWire.com. “Daniel Bellinger and Theo (Johnson), and then they have the vet (Chris Manhertz) who’s been (in the NFL) for a while, all very good guys. And just excited to be able to go in there and put my head down and work and hope to be able to contribute in any way possible.”

“They’re getting an athlete,” Fidone added on his skillset. “They’re getting a tight end who can do everything. Really good in the route game. Really good in the blocking game. Very physical. I’m a physical player, also a very competitive player. I want to win every rep. They’re getting someone who’s going to strive to be better every day and get 1 percent better every practice and every game, the ultimate competitor.”