NFC Notes: Tyler Smith, Evan Neal, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

As he shifts into more of a leadership role heading into year four, Cowboys LG Tyler Smith wants to do more off-field activities to build chemistry with LT Tyler Guyton and first-round OL Tyler Booker.

“[It’s all about] ingratiating them with the group,” Smith said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “I wanna do more, like bringing them into the cookouts we have. Just bringing them along and getting [Booker] ingratiated into the culture. I can already tell he’s a bright man — has a high ceiling. He’s gonna be a great player.”

Smith understands how critical the offensive line will be to their success and urged his unit to step up to the call.

“It’s extremely important that we all rise to the occasion. As everybody can see, this is an extremely competitive division with great offensive and defensive lines. We understand that. … I think it’s gonna start and end with us when it comes to the success of this football team.”

Eagles

Kevin Patullo is entering his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator following Kellen Moore‘s departure to the Saints. Patullo is hoping to expand on areas they did well in 2024 and add some “new wrinkles” to their offense.

“I think really when you say different, I think it’s going to be what our players do best, like it’s been,” Patullo said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “And then, from there, we just expand upon it. ‘Hey, we’re really good at this’ … ‘Let’s bring this to the table and try this and see where we can take it.’ And I think when you look at just our staff as a whole, we’ve added some new coaches so they bring some other layers to it, too, and then the knowledge of what they have and their backgrounds. So I think as we go forward, as we build this thing together as a staff, you’ll see some new wrinkles and there, but more so it’s just kind of building on what our players do best.”

Giants

Following a rough three seasons after being the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Giants are moving OL Evan Neal from tackle to guard. New York assistant GM Brandon Brown outlined Neal’s willingness to move and their excitement to see him put it together consistently.

“He’s been fully bought in with the move. Just knowing that leaning on your strengths, there are not that many men that are as big as he is inside at guard and playing with better balance,” Brown said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire. “Carm (Bricillo) and James (Ferentz) have been working with him throughout this spring. Evan is putting in his work.”

“We’re excited to see what he shows when the pads come on in training camp. Excited to see that he has the physical tools and skill set to transition inside. We just need to see it consistently.”