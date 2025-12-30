NFC Notes: Von Miller, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Coming off three seasons with the Bills, longtime OLB Von Miller signed with the Commanders after their run to the NFC Championship game. Miller said Washington’s success was a big reason he joined, and he was certain when talking about his ability to keep playing.

“Yeah, it was extremely intentional coming here,” Miller said, via Ben Standig. “You just can’t leave [Bills QB] Josh Allen and go anywhere, man. You just can’t go from the AFC Championship and go anywhere.”

“It’s definitely cool to do this at 36. Proving to yourself you can still play is huge. I can play next year for sure.”

Commanders FB Nick Bellore was fined $10,847 for unnecessary roughness.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni admitted that he needs to spend more time assisting OC Kevin Patullo when it comes to the playcalling, and reporters asked how he could specifically do so.

“You know, we have to do a better job of helping them be in positions to succeed,” Sirianni told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve got to help. I put it on myself. I’ve got to help with some things there, with some things that I know we want to get called. You know, Kevin did a good job in first half. But I’ve got to help in that second half a little bit, get some things that we want to get called there.”

“It’s hard in real-time because, you know, if there’s a play called and then I say to myself right there in that scenario, like, then you’re going to get low on the play clock,” Sirianni responded. “So it’s got to be better communication for me. Again, I’m saying Kevin did a great job, especially in that first half. I just need to do a better job there in the second half. Again, everything that is on that field has my name on it, not — nobody else. So I had to do a better job there. And so it’s tough in real time. It’s got to be something that’s done a little bit more by me, in the in-between series. You know, and that’s always a challenge because you’re managing the game. You’re looking at different things. You’re trying to make sure you’re looking at things. But I have to do it. I’ve done that before, so I need to do a better job in that.”

Eagles S Reed Blankenship was fined $10,250 for a hip-drop tackle, DB Cameron Latu was fined $4,666 for use of the helmet, S Andre’ Sam was fined $4,741 for use of the helmet, and S Marcus Epps was fined $6,500 for use of the helmet.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said that he'll take his team against anyone as they enter their final playoff stretch. "I like us against anybody," Barkley said, via Eagles Wire.