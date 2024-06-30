NFC Notes: Xavier Legette, Ryan Ramczyk, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Bears GM Ryan Poles offered Falcons GM Terry Fontenot a 2025 fourth-round pick to move up from No. 9 to No. 8 in order to select WR Rome Odunze. Fontenot rejected the deal to take QB Michael Penix Jr., the Bears Wire wrote.

“Would you move back one spot? Is that in the cards, or?” Poles asked Fontenot. “Like a future fourth (-round pick). We did the same thing with Philly last year.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales spoke about the hamstring injury that held back first-round WR Xavier Legette during OTAs.

“It’s just any hamstring — so, like, again — we’re looking at the time really getting shorter and shorter to when we go to camp. So we just really can’t afford to say, ‘Well, it’s good enough,’” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today. “I think if we’re playing a game this week, he’s practicing and we’re getting ready to go. But right now, this is not the time to test that. So I think being cautious on that side, looking toward training camp is the right thing to do.”

Saints

Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk is the only injured player not with the team at minicamp as he’s been excused by the coaching staff. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen discussed the decision and wouldn’t set a timeline for when Ramczyk might return.

“I think the plan all along is for him to have been back home, resting, doing his rehab plan there,” Allen said, via John Sigler of the Saints Wire. “We’ve got a plan for him. Certainly we don’t have to make any decisions now, but I haven’t seen the progress that I was hoping to see. And so, yeah, we’ve got him at home doing his rehab there.”

“I would say it’s not trending in either direction right now, in terms of the progress. So I wouldn’t say there’s been much change since the last time we discussed it. We don’t have a timeline.”