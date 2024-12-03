NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

Washington got back in the win column in Week 13 with a dominant win over the Titans after some struggles. Commanders TE Zach Ertz spoke on his love for improving and touched on how they need to stay ahead of the sticks to reach their full offensive potential.

“Before the season, everyone thought we were going to be terrible,” Ertz said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “When we were 7–2, everyone was saying we were great. Then when we were 0–3 the past three weeks, everyone said we were terrible again. It’s really about us at the end of the day. The emphasis on practice is something that I so much believe in. I love practicing. I love the emphasis, truly getting better on the grass. I really can’t say enough good things about it.”

“Over the last two weeks in particular, against the Eagles and the Cowboys, we were just behind the sticks consistently. It’s too hard in this league to be consistent and successful when that’s the situation you’re presented with. We played more like ourselves today, regardless of who we were playing against, we were playing like ourselves.”

Eagles

There were questions entering this season about the relationship between Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and QB Jalen Hurts , spurred on by Philadelphia’s collapse in 2023 and an article from ESPN detailing some of the friction between the two men. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hurts and Sirianni had “a galvanizing moment” during the bye week earlier this season, spending hours each day in constant communication breaking down the team and building a vision for the offense going forward. The Eagles have not lost since the bye and are 10-2.

Most teams use the bye to take a break in recharge, but Rapoport notes because the bye was so early in the season the Eagles were still pretty fresh, allowing Hurts and a few others like RB Saquon Barkley to be involved with solidifying things for their current run of success.

Eagles LB Ben VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice on Friday, per Jeff McLane.

Eagles

The Eagles added another impressive win to their resume after taking down the Ravens in Week 13. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni credited the entire offense and fundamentals for their dominant run game, which has gotten them to where they are.

“You’re getting a full effort from everybody,” Sirianni said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Saquon’s gonna get talked about a ton and rightfully so, but the tight ends are blocking well. I thought [tight end] C.J. [Uzomah] came through the line of scrimmage, had some really good pulls, and we got some good plays on that. We have receivers running off downfield, getting blocks downfield—there’s really a good one with Parris Campbell and Jahan Dotson doing their part to help Saquon score that touchdown.”

“People get so wrapped up in the scheme because it’s an easy thing to look at—look at this guy and how they drew this up and did that. At the end of the day, football is about tackling, getting off blocks, beating blocks, blocking, catching the football, fundamentals.”