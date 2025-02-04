NFC Notes: Zack Baun, Josh Harris, Jameis Winston, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders owner Josh Harris was asked about some of the things he was most proud of this season.

“I think I made the right leadership choices, and [Team President] Mark Clouse is now in the building, in the business, and we’re going to be a leader on the business side,” Harris said, via CommandersWire.com. “My most important three jobs were picking a coach, picking a GM, and then picking someone to lead the business. And I feel great about where we are and the leadership we have in place. I feel super proud obviously of how excited and happy the Washington community is too, and the reawakening of Washington football. And that’s everything from how we played on the field and what we did on the field. And really, I mean, obviously, we won four games last year, and to be going to the NFC Championship, how can you not be proud of that? There’s very few things in the DMV that unites the whole DMV, and the Washington Commanders is front of the list. And so, that’s probably the thing I feel most proud about, that people here are appreciative of Washington football again like I felt when I was growing up. And so, let’s keep it going.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Zack Baun has proven himself to be a game-wrecking player this season and spoke about his return to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Previously, he called the city home after the Saints moved up to draft him in 2020 but he was eventually relegated to playing special teams.

He is now expected to have plenty of suitors and a large contract waiting for him when he hits free agency this coming offseason.

“Comfortable, good to be back,” Baun said, via The New York Post. “But it’s only special if we win this thing. I was role player here in New Orleans, but the thing is I just kept working and working and working and knew that it’s about the circumstances sometimes. Everyone wants to be wanted in some capacity. That was the Eagles for me. Vic had a plan for me from the start. I was never frustrated. Partially because that’s on me. My slow development and transition from position to position. But I just trusted the process.”

Baun won the Butkus Award for the best linebacker and is also up for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

“It’s really cool to be even mentioned with those guys,” Baun added. “It’s a credit to a lot of people I couldn’t have done it without.

Giants

Browns free-agent QB Jameis Winston said he would welcome an opportunity to continue his career in New York.

“Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely!” Winston said, via NJ.com. “I want to keep playing and do what I do best.”

Winston said he has a lot of respect for Giants HC Brian Daboll and believes the team is on the upswing.

“I have a ton of respect for coach Brian Daboll, the things he does offensively,” Winston said. “I think we have a young— woah! They have a young roster. But they have a young roster that’s ready to win. They’re ready to bounce back. I know they’re hungry over there.”