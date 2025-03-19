NFC Notes: Zack Baun, Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil on being traded to Washington by the Texans: “What I learned is don’t take anything personally because it’s business…I think I can make a huge impact in Washington in what I bring to the table.” (JP Finlay)
- Tunsil continued: “I can make a huge impact… pass protector, damn good run blocker…. They traded for me for that reason.” (John Keim)
- Tunsil was asked if he would re-sign with the team, with two years remaining on his contract: “[Adam Peters] and the front office know where I stand on that.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Commanders contract triggers on Tuesday included WR Terry McLaurin getting a $2.8 million roster bonus, CB Marshon Lattimore getting a $2 million roster bonus, and OT Sam Cosmi‘s 2026 salary ($15.5 million) becoming fully guaranteed. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- The Commanders signed OL Michael Deiter to a one-year deal worth $1.337 million in base value, with $492,500 guaranteed, including a $142,500 signing bonus. His salary is $1.17 million ($350,000 fully guaranteed), and he will earn a $25,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong Jr. has his $6 million base salary guaranteed on April 1, LS Tyler Ott has his $1.255 million salary becoming guaranteed, OL Tyler Biadasz has a $3 million injury guarantee vesting to a full guarantee along with a $1 million roster bonus due, and LB Frankie Luvu has $4.5 million guaranteed. (OTC)
- The Commanders signed OL Andrew Wylie to a new deal including a $1 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $2.495 million base salary. He will earn $15,000 per game active roster bonus (maximum $255,000) and a $50,000 workout bonus. (John Keim)
- UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo has 10 official 30 visits planned, including one with the Commanders. (Tony Pauline)
- Pauline adds a big Commanders contingent, including HC Dan Quinn, GM Adam Peters, and assistant GM Lance Newmark, who were on hand at UCLA’s pro day to watch Oladejo.
- Commanders WR Noah Brown says he’s been cleared physically for about two weeks after a season-ending kidney injury in Week 12. (Ben Standig)
Cowboys
- According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys will likely consider drafting a quarterback such as Texas QB Quinn Ewers to replace former backup QB Cooper Rush, who signed with the Ravens.
- New Cowboys CB Kaiir Elam on why things didn’t work out for him in Buffalo: “Coming to Buffalo, I was a kid that just wanted to improve and learn and really show off my talents. But I was always put in the back seat. I continued to put my head down and work, continued to make plays throughout the season and in the playoffs and stuff like that. I just took everything I learned from there and all the baggage and improvements I felt like I needed to make and just packaged it up and worked on it every day. I don’t really see it as a negative. I really just see it as a growing opportunity for me to go shine somewhere else.” (Todd Archer)
- Elam continued: “It was a blessing and a privilege to be traded to the Cowboys. The big market and the tradition here is something that I’m in love with right now. Being able to just go prove myself and help this team win, that’s all I’m committed to right now.”
- TCU WR Savion Williams is expected to take an official visit with the Cowboys. However, he will count as a local prospect and not against the 30 visit limit. (Ryan Fowler)
- Arkansas DE Landon Jackson met extensively with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Syracuse LB Justin Barron got dinner with the Cowboys the night before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Jordan Schultz reports South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight Jr. met with Cowboys coaches at his Pro Day including DC Matt Eberflus.
Eagles
- Eagles LB Zack Baun spoke for the first time after re-signing with the team: “I didn’t want to leave. What we built here. The culture here. I was just the piece of a puzzle of what was already a great culture that was established … It just felt right for me and my family as well.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Eagles edge rusher Azeez Ojulari says he is trying to put his injuries with the Giants behind him and has the goal of playing 17 games with Philadelphia this season. (Kubena)
