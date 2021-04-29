NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Albert Breer reports the Buccaneers have done a lot of work on the quarterbacks in this year’s draft.
- Breer also said Tampa Bay could look to take “athletic, developmental guys” on defense. He connects the Buccaneers Washington DE Joe Tryon, Georgia CB Eric Stokes and Georgia CB Tyson Campbell.
Falcons
- According to Tony Pauline, it is still possible that the Falcons either take a quarterback or trade back at pick No. 4: “There’s a greater chance that the Falcons are going to grab a QB or trade down from Pick #4 more than the outside reports are saying.”
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks the Falcons will take Florida TE Kyle Pitts and credits them with doing a great job of selling four different possibilities to everyone.
- According to Dianna Russini, the Falcons have received calls from nearly all 32 teams but have not been given a strong enough offer to consider trading the No. 4 overall pick.
- Russini adds that Atlanta would “be thrilled” to stick and select Pitts.
Panthers
- ESPN’s Kimberley Martin reports the Panthers are still receiving calls from teams interested in trading up to No. 8.
- She adds if they stay at their pick, Carolina is interested in either of the top tackles; Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, as well as even USC Alijah Vera-Tucker.
- Martin notes the Broncos always made the most sense as a trade destination for QB Teddy Bridgewater and consistently showed the most interest in him this offseason.
- Bridgewater’s team was also involved in talks and the veteran quarterback is happy to be landing in Denver.
- Martin mentions other NFL executives see the No. 8 pick as the floor for Ohio State QB Justin Fields, whether the Panthers take him or trade the pick to someone else who does or if Fields is gone by then.
- She adds one of the questions Panthers owner David Tepper asked prospective general manager candidates this offseason is if they would be willing to trade up for a quarterback this year.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks the Panthers and Patriots are a good match as trading partners, as that would allow Carolina to add picks while still getting a prospect they’re high on. One executive also predicted the Eagles to Jones.
- He adds he gets the sense the Panthers prefer South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn to Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, as Horn is more of an athletic marvel even if he’s rawer.
Saints
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks the Saints will have to climb into the teens to get Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley.
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer confirms the Saints are trying to trade up into the top ten but aren’t targeting a quarterback with the move.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Saints have called just about every team in the top 15 picks that’s looking to move down. It might be hard for teams to drop all the way down to No. 28 but Breer notes the Saints are at least trying.
- As to who they’re after, Breer mentions Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn and Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle as some possibilities.
- Katherine Terrell of The Athletic believes it “absolutely” makes sense for the Saints to potentially trade up with the Jets at No. 23 if three cornerbacks and two linebackers are off the board by No. 20 overall.
- However, Terrell doesn’t think New Orleans should overcompensate to move up but instead offer a 2021 second- or third-round pick.
- As for the Saints’ receiver position, Terrell doesn’t think that the team can rely on Tre’Quan Smith after Michael Thomas‘ injury, nor do they view Deonte Harris as a full-time starter.
- Terrell believes the Saints should prioritize receiver after selecting a cornerback in the draft.
- As for the Saints’ hole at linebacker, Terrell notes that the organization “likes their young guys” at the position so it may not be a top priority in the draft.
- Terrell doesn’t expect the Saints to act “super aggressive” to acquire a quarterback in the draft unless there happens to be a player they secretly covet.
- In the end, Terrell thinks New Orleans is comfortable going forward with Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.
- Terrell lists Northwestern CB Greg Newsome, Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins and Farley as players who could be available to the Saints.
- Terrell doesn’t see the Saints moving CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to an outside role and thinks the organization views him “purely as a nickel or safety.”
