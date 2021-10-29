NFC Rumors: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott spoke about the possibility that he will not play against the Vikings on Sunday due to a calf issue.

“It’s not fully my decision because there is a bigger picture,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s more than just one game. I don’t want this to linger past this week.”

Prescott on practicing with the injury: “Today I pushed it. Today, yeah, I didn’t go half or 75 percent, I went all and I just told myself that if something was going to happen I’m going to do it today but I needed to feel the full go and I did that.” (Todd Archer)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said QB Dak Prescott (calf) was sore after Thursday’s rehab session, which he did not expect. (Todd Archer)

McCarthy acknowledged that their decision with Prescott this week hinges if he's healthy enough to play and that they must keep the full season in mind: "There's a ton of football left to play."

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said they have no playbook limitations with backup QB Cooper Rush : “I think he’s just outstanding at executing our offense. He really makes outstanding decisions. He gives us the ability to maximize our supporting cast around him. We have the full playbook with him. That’s a big deal.” (Jon Machota)

Regarding the Cowboys trading for an unnamed pass rusher, Jones refused to reveal much in order to avoid tampering issues: "You're being cautious relative to tampering, and that's good. You're being so cautious, I don't know who the hell you're referring to. … It's highly unlikely we'd add to the pressure." (Jon Machota)

Jones is confident that Prescott will be available for Week 8: “I’d say things are looking good right now about Dak.” (Todd Archer)

Rush said that he’s confident in his ability to lead the offense, but added that Prescott is going well in practice: “I feel good. I got those (extra reps this week). I’ve been in this offense for a while. I feel confident. … I guess we’ll know more tomorrow. (Dak) has looked good throwing routes.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones said WR Michael Gallup (calf) is unlikely to play in Week 8 but is “right around the corner” with his recovery: “Probably won’t see him this week, but Gallup is right around the corner.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he’s hopeful that DL Brent Urban (triceps) will have a 3-4 week recovery window but added that his recovery will likely take a while: “Hopefully has a chance to line up in the three-to-four week period. It’s going to be a while. We just have to be smart with the injury.” (Michael Gehlken)

Giants HC Joe Judge relieved the mounting pressure on him for one week with a win against the reeling Panthers in Week 7. But as soon as the Giants add to the loss column again, the questions will be back. Fortunately for Judge, he still appears to have the confidence of owner John Mara keeping him off the hot seat despite New York’s disappointing start to the 2021 season.

“Obviously, we’ve struggled this year, but he has not lost the locker room, and I’ve seen that happen over the years. I think the players still believe in him. We’ve just got to get our guys healthy again,” Mara said via Ian O’Connor of the New York Post.

Judge also feels that support.

“It’s important to have the support of ownership because, ultimately, it’s their team,” Judge said. “I’m representing their family, their product. . . . This isn’t Joe Judge’s team. This is the New York Giants; that’s the Mara and Tisch families. Whatever we do as a team has to match up to what they value and what they want to see.

“They’ve been very supportive. They communicate very openly; they talk about what’s going on and what we need to do. We’re not an excuse-making organization. We’re very, very candid in terms of where we are as a coaching staff, roster, and what we have to do better going forward.”

Albert Breer of SI.com hears that Giants WR Darius Slayton and TE Evan Engram are among the pass catchers who have been discussed in potential trades leading up to the Saints.