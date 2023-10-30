NFC Rumors: Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young have had their names heavily circulated in trade rumors as the dealing approaches, yet both know whatever happens is out of their control.

“We’ve really developed a camaraderie, a strong friendship,” Sweat said of Young, via John Keim of ESPN. “It would be detrimental to split us up.”

“That thought goes across your mind,” Young said when asked about it possibly being his last game with the Commanders. “You hate to think like that, but it’s out of my control. My job is to play football and that’s what I’ll continue to do. I don’t worry. That’s why you’ve got God. I don’t worry about nothing.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin and HC Ron Rivera both spoke about the state of the franchise after they have had two close run-ins with the Eagles, who are considered to be one of the best teams in the league.

“You try not to let it be our focus,” McLaurin said of the trade deadline. “We’re just focused on playing football for each other. We’re all human; we’re a close group of guys so to see anyone leave this team would be tough. It’s part of the business of football. Whoever is here next week we’re going to find a way to see how we can come back better to beat New England.”

“I’m not going to answer any questions on personnel,” Rivera replied when asked about the deadline. “If you can put up points against an elite team in the NFL, you should be able to do it anytime you want.”

Rivera finally added: “People are reaching out, but for the most part, nothing really matters until it gets serious. We’re just going to wait things out. All this is speculation, nobody knows what’s really happening on the outside.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the trade deadline: “I think it’s fair, accurate to say that it doesn’t look like we’ll be doing anything but we’ve done it shorter notice than what we’re dealing with here. Bottom line is it doesn’t look like that we’ll be doing anything.” (Todd Archer)

Giants

Dan Duggan believes that the Giants could wind up trading CB Adoree’ Jackson to a team such as the Bills at the deadline, and could also be looking to move veteran WR Parris Campbell as well.