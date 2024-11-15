NFC South Notes: Matt Judon, Darren Rizzi, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Although Falcons OLB Matt Judon thinks their defense is showing they can rush the quarterback and hurry throws and admits they need better production out of their pass rush.

“When you look at the big picture, you see we’re pressuring (the quarterback), we’re getting the ball out, we’re making him force throws, but if you’re not getting the production, nobody gives a damn, honestly,” Judon said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Judon is trying to play within Atlanta’s playbook, which is a different scheme than his former teams.

“I’m trying to do what I do within the defense,” Judon said. “You play the call that has been played. They brought me here to do a job, and I have to be within the defense. If I come here and try to do what I did with the Ravens and the Patriots and not play within the scheme of the defense, that’s not being one of 11.”

Judon reiterated he needs to improve at getting to opposing quarterbacks.

“On third-and-long and when you’re trying to close out games, it’s just, ‘Go get the quarterback,’” Judon said. “I just have to do that at a better clip.”

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects Panthers QB Bryce Young to keep the job coming out of the bye week. While HC Dave Canales hasn’t publicly committed to him, Young has improved in the past few weeks and is making a merit-based case to remain the starter.

to keep the job coming out of the bye week. While HC hasn’t publicly committed to him, Young has improved in the past few weeks and is making a merit-based case to remain the starter. However, The Athletic’s Joe Person says there are signs Canales doesn’t view Young as the long-term answer at the position and adds he wouldn’t be surprised to see veteran QB Andy Dalton under center again this season.

under center again this season. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Panthers RB Miles Sanders (foot/ankle) is considered “day-to-day” after undergoing extensive tests and visiting an expert on his injury. He was carted out of the team’s Week 10 game against the Giants in Germany with what initially looked like a serious injury.

Saints

New Orleans interim HC Darren Rizzi served as the Saints’ special teams coordinator before being promoted. When asked why more special teams coordinators are rarely considered for head coaching jobs, Rizzi thinks organizations typically want to make a “splash” hire.

“I honestly believe that the number one reason is that organizations, GMs, owners, they want to win the press conference,” Rizzi said, via PFT. “They want to make a splash, get the fans excited and it’s hard to get the fans excited — I mean, you saw what Joe Judge went through right but for every Joe Judge there’s a John Harbaugh and Bill Belichick.”

Rizzi reiterated the hype behind head coaching hires usually leads teams to certain decisions without realizing special teams coaches may be best suited for the job.

“You and I both know the initial press conference is going to be over and then there’s work to do,” Rizzi said. “I think more GMs and owners get tied up into that stuff you and not realizing that special teams guys might be the best.”