NFC West Notes: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Ernest Jones, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is aware of trade rumors swirling about him and is focusing on contributing with Los Angeles.

“I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day, I mean, I’m going to be where my feet are,” Kupp said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “That’s all I know. I have a job to do here. And I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can. And for seven and a half years I’ve been an L.A. Ram and I’ve taken that approach every single day. And whatever happens outside of that, I’ve got to control what I can control. And right now that means being the best L.A. Ram that I can be.”

Kupp feels confident about his return from the hamstring injury he dealt with last season.

“Being able to have a full offseason this year and being able to build that up and put the work in to set yourself up to go do something this year,” Kupp said. “I feel real confident about being able to come back now knowing that I have that base and be able to play really good football.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua said he’s taken on more of a leadership role within the team’s wide receiver group.

“Yeah, 100% and then just being encouraging like you mentioned. They’re one-possession games that, like, man, there’s moments of execution where we all know where we can be better and then just being able for everybody to recognize those and then to correct those mistakes,” Nacua said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “Encourage the guys because it feels like we’re plays away from having our win columns being the opposite direction. So just one play and one day at a time.”

Nacua went into detail regarding the intricacies that come with being a receiver in HC Sean McVay‘s system.

“Yeah, I think of kind of the things that you mentioned. The blocking rules and then just the route understanding of where you might be on the field and how that relates to what the defense is doing. And then just a level of communication that it takes, not only with the other receivers, but with the tight end sometimes, with the tackle right here. You might have Matthew, you gotta communicate, you might be doing some with the back. So just a level of communication that it takes and understanding in every position for our receiver room requires a lot.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks recently acquired LB Ernest Jones from the Titans. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald recalled Jones’ performance with the Rams, pointing out they run a similar scheme to what he played in Los Angeles.

“(He made) plays in big-time situations,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s site. “Any time you see a player you’re not familiar with, you just look him up on your phone or whatever. Then it’s kind of like in your brain, so now he’s on crossover tape and, ‘Oh, there he is again.’ Just like everybody else, it’s not just exclusive to him. Just being a fan of the game and good players, and seeing how guys play certain different schemes. The Rams defensive scheme marries a lot of our defensive coverages and stuff so you could see him doing some of the things we do as well.”

Macdonald said Jones’ performance for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals is what originally caught his attention. Jones notably recorded seven tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and a pass defense.

“When you look at all fronts, coming from all fronts, John (Schneider) and our personnel people, our coaches, our experience with him, he’s a guy I’ve had respect for for a long time,” Macdonald said. “Just a really good football player, all the way around. I remember seeing him play in the Super Bowl, that was really the first time he got on my map, and I’m just excited to get him here and get him rolling.”

Macdonald mentioned Jones will be a part of their gameday roster for Week 8 and thinks he played in a comparable system with the Titans.

“I think it’s pretty similar,” Macdonald said. “Hopefully the language carries over a good bit, so the learning curve is flattened out… I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of carryover.”