NFL Also Placing OLB Jonathon Cooper On Exempt List

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL is placing Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper on the commissioner’s exempt list while his domestic violence cases play out in the legal system.

He will continue to be paid while on the list but can’t practice or play with the team. The league will likely keep Cooper on the list until there’s a resolution to his legal situation and potential NFL discipline.

Cooper was arrested twice this spring, first for alleged domestic violence after an altercation with his girlfriend over cheating allegations.

He was then arrested again later in the same week with four new charges, including two for domestic violence, one for harassment based on repeated phone calls and a fourth for violating a protection order he received when he was initially arrested.

Cooper, 28, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Broncos used the No. 239 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2021.

Cooper was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $3,580,672 that also included a $100,672 signing bonus when Denver signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024.

In 2025, Cooper appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Cooper as the news is available.