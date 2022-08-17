NFL & Deshaun Watson Still Discussing Potential Discipline Settlement

According to Aaron Wilson, the NFL and representatives for Browns QB Deshaun Watson continue to be in active settlement talks regarding a suspension.

The NFL of course is appealing the ruling from judge Sue Robinson, the independent arbitrator, who recommended a suspension of six games for Watson.

The league had the right to appoint someone to hear the appeal and chose former New Jersey AG Peter Harvey. Wilson says if no settlement is reached, Harvey is expected to hand down a decision that significantly increases Watson’s suspension, perhaps to a whole season.

“Harvey could drop the hammer on Watson,” a source said. “That’s why a settlement is a better outcome, even if it’s more than six games and includes a multi-million dollar fine.”

In previous settlement talks, the NFL’s lowest offer had been 12 games and a significant fine. Watson’s camp has been resistant to any kind of suspension since the beginning but seems to finally be acknowledging the way the wind is blowing.

Judge Robinson cited a lack of remorse in her decision on Watson and the quarterback publically apologized ahead of starting the team’s first preseason game.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson told Aditi Kinkhabwala. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

“I know I have a lot of work to put in, especially on the field to be able to make sure I’m ready to play whenever that time comes whenever I can step back on the field,” Watson continued. “But also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision-making on and off the field. I want to make sure that I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond.”

More than two dozen women have said Watson behaved inappropriately during massage therapy sessions. He has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Watson as the news is available.