NFL Expands Global Markets Program, Adding Two New Teams & Four New Markets

The NFL announced Tuesday that they’ve expanded Global Markets Program for the 2023 season.

The list now includes 21 teams across 14 international markets, which is up from 19 teams and 10 markets last year.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the 14 markets and the teams focused on these areas:

Australia: Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles Austria: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brazil: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Canada: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks China: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams France: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Germany: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ghana: Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Mexico: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers New Zealand : Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

: Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles Republic of Ireland: Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers Spain: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins Switzerland: Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers United Kingdom: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers*, San Francisco 49ers

“We are thrilled to see the shared ambition of our teams in growing the NFL around the world, and this expansion demonstrates not only the momentum of the Global Markets Program as we head into year two, but the value the participating clubs are already seeing from this important initiative,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international. “We know that global fandom is accelerated through direct engagement with our clubs and players, and we are excited to see the continued impact of this program to reach and engage more fans and grow our sport at every level globally.”

The NFL teams apply for the rights to market to specific international markets by submitting proposals in the spring. From there, teams are awarded rights for at least a five-year term as part of the Global Markets Program.

These teams will have rights to pursue activities in the international market, similar to their home markets.