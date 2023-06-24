NFL Notes: Dalvin Cook, Melvin Gordon, Marcedes Lewis

Dalvin Cook

Adam Beasley of ProFootball Network, citing two industry sources, writes free-agent RB Dalvin Cook ‘s true value is probably in the range of a one-year, $5 million guaranteed contract with incentives that could boost it a little higher.

Melvin Gordon

When appearing on The Jim Rome Show, free-agent RB Melvin Gordon is confident he can still be successful in the NFL and was reassured by Chiefs RB Andy Reid that he can still be productive.

“I still want to play. I still got some tread left on the tires,” Gordon said, via NFL.com. “(Chiefs) coach (Andy) Reid kind of sat me down and he told me, ‘You still can play.’ It’s about the right situation. It’s so tough for running backs right now, man. You have a lot of running backs that’s out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks. I’m just staying ready because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp or any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do. I know my mistakes that I’ve made and you have to be able to correct them, but I’m ready to go.” Gordon said being a free agent has been difficult on him mentally, but he’s working on staying physically prepared in case an opportunity arises.

“I’m just staying ready — it’s hard, though. It’s hard training knowing that you’re not gonna be on a team. It’s tough mentally. But I talked to some players that went through it and I’m just taking their advice, being a sponge, and it kind of helps you get through it.” Regarding the deflated running back market, Gordon believes Rams HC Sean McVay‘s sentiments about the position influenced other teams. “In my opinion, I think after Todd (Gurley) got paid and then (Rams coach) Sean McVay came out and said, ‘I will never pay a running back again; I’ll just use them and rotate them out,’ I think after that statement was made — and then I think they won the Super Bowl — it was like everybody just followed suit, I think,” Gordon said.

Marcedes Lewis

Former Packers TE Marcedes Lewis understands that he may have to have a team lose some of their depth at the tight end position during training camp in order to get another shot. He said he’s had some talks with teams but nothing serious right now.

“I get the business side of it,” Lewis said, via Associated Press. “My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it’s just small talk. I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need. But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

The Jets are a natural team to speculate as a landing spot given Lewis was on Rodgers’ “list” of players he wanted to play with in New York. Jets HC Robert Saleh understands that players may seek familiarity in terms of guys that they’ve played with in the past but the team is pretty deep right now at tight end.

“It is very common for new faces to want old faces to be able to come in and help accelerate the installation of an entire program,” Saleh added.

Lewis added that in addition to still being in great shape, he’s not asking for a lot financially to come and play.

“For older players, there’s two things where they could potentially not get picked up,” Lewis explained. “One is that their play is declining for their role. The second thing is they’re asking for too much money. I’m neither of those. I just want to compete.”