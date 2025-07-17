NFL Notes: George Kittle, Justin Fields, 49ers, Jets, Panthers

49ers

The 49ers were mightily disappointing last season after finishing 6-11 and last place in the NFC West. Veteran TE George Kittle said they are going into 2025 with “lofty expectations” despite losing several key players.

“I would say we have pretty lofty expectations,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebZone. “We always do. We understand that we lost some really key players. I’m aware of that. [S Talanoa] Hufanga, [LB] Dre Greenlaw, [DT Javon] Hargrave, [CB] Charvarius Ward, one of my favorite teammates I’ve had, [WR] Deebo [Samuel], one of my favorite teammates, [G] Aaron Banks went to Green Bay. We lost some guys, and that is obvious. We’re aware of that. But I feel like, in the way we signed guys in free agency, the way that we drafted, we targeted those holes that we lost. I’m not going to say we’re going to replace All-Pro players, Pro Bowl players immediately, but I think we drafted really, really well.”

Kittle said their offense’s goal is to play at a “really high level,” given they have a strong nucleus of players with Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk, and himself.

“I think what our goal is—is our offense needs to play at a really high level,” Kittle said. “We brought back basically everybody (on offense), which is pretty fun. And when you have [RB] Christian McCaffrey, [QB] Brock Purdy, [LT] Trent Williams, it makes me pretty excited to play football; I will say that. You can throw me in there too with [FB] Kyle Juszczyk—we’re decent as well.”

Kittle added that their defense will still be strong with players like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa back in the fold.

“And our defense, anytime you have [LB Fred Warner and DE Nick Bosa], I’ll be pretty excited about that as well,” Kittle said. “Obviously, we have some spots to fill over there, but the way that we do training camp, I think [head coach Kyle] Shanahan will have those young guys ready to go.”

Jets

Jets S Andre Cisco believes that QB Justin Fields is in store for a career year and said that he’s loved the opportunity to get to know him personally.

“Me and Justin, we were in the same class in high school,” Cisco said, via PFT. “Same class in college, same class coming up to the NFL so these are the people that, whether you play with them or not, you feel like you know them from not too far away. Getting to know him up close as a teammate has been really, really special. I’m really glad that I get this opportunity to get behind him and just support him as he takes on that role. We already know what quarterback means in the NFL. I’m excited for him to prove those who are doubting him wrong and those who are supporting right, because I think he’s gonna have a huge year.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed LB Christian Rozeboom as an unrestricted free agent following four years with the Rams. Rozeboom is excited to play in Charlotte after being a bit lost in the shuffle of Los Angeles.

“I think what’s nice is, wherever you are at, you find your way around,” Rozeboom said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s site. “We were blessed to find good people in LA, and you hang out, and you kind of make it what you want. And I’m excited to do the same thing here. But out there there’s just so much going on, so I’m excited to be here where fans are really engaged and really want to see us succeed. But I’m excited to be in a smaller city, just feel more connected to the city and everything like that.”

Rozeboom is noticing a winning mentality on the Panthers.

“I don’t know if it’s like this everywhere, but getting new guys in, especially like veterans, I’ve been very welcomed in, which is good,” Rozeboom said. “The guys all seem like they’re on board with what it takes to win, and whoever can help out and whatever role that would be, that’s what they’re doing. So yeah, it’s been good. I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

Rozeboom has been glad to work with fellow free-agent additions like DL Tershawn Wharton, DL Bobby Brown III, and S Tre’von Moehrig.

I think it’s good to have all three of us. The whole room is great, they’re very welcoming to me. And having another guy in there, I think everybody brings their own little piece to the puzzle. Maybe not even football-wise, but just personally and what everybody’s into; we come from so many different places, but we’re a lot alike at the end of the day. I think each guy, that’s kind of the beauty of football is each guy comes from wherever it may be, and they come together in that locker room forms, and it’s just kind of cool to see those bonds.”