NFL Transactions: Friday 1/7

49ers
- 49ers activated CB Ambry Thomas from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived TE Tanner Hudson.
Broncos
- Broncos placed DBs Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and P Sam Martin to their active roster.
- Broncos activated K Brandon McManus from the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos signed OT Quinn Bailey and OL Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster.
- Broncos placed DB Nate Hairston Jr on the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns placed DE Joe Jackson on the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed LB Shaquil Barrett on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated DE J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated DB Kevin Peterson to their active roster.
- Cardinals activated DB Javon Hagan from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed OL Lucas Niang on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated C Jason Kelce from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DL Dawuane Smoot and OL Jared Hocker from the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars placed QB C.J. Beathard on the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets placed WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived DE Vinny Curry from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated CB Jaire Alexander from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated CB Jaycee Horn from the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Will Compton. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated WR Diontae Johnson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed LB Buddy Johnson on injured reserve.
- Steelers signed G Nate Gilliam to their practice squad.
- Steelers released WRs Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed RB Rex Burkhead to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed DL David Bada on practice squad COVID-19 list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!