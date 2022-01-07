NFL Transactions: Friday 1/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns placed DE Joe Jackson on the COVID-19 list.  

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals designated DE J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals elevated DB Kevin Peterson to their active roster. 
  • Cardinals activated DB Javon Hagan from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Chiefs

Eagles

Jaguars

  • Jaguars activated DL Dawuane Smoot and OL Jared Hocker from the COVID-19 list. 
  • Jaguars placed QB C.J. Beathard on the COVID-19 list. 

Jets

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers activated CB Jaycee Horn from the COVID-19 list.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed LB Will Compton. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers activated WR Diontae Johnson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers placed LB Buddy Johnson on injured reserve. 
  • Steelers signed G Nate Gilliam to their practice squad. 
  • Steelers released WRs Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from their practice squad.

Texans

Washington

  • Washington placed DL David Bada on practice squad COVID-19 list.

