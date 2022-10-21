NFL Transactions: Friday 10/21

49ers
- Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed LB Aaron Patrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed LB Khaleke Hudson to their active roster.
- Commanders re-signed CB Troy Apke to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on injured reserve.
Panthers
