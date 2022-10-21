NFL Transactions: Friday 10/21

Nate Bouda
49ers

Broncos

  • Broncos placed LB Aaron Patrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

Commanders

Panthers

  • Panthers traded RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. (NFLTR)

