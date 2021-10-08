NFL Transactions: Friday 10/8

Browns
- Browns signed LB Elijah Lee to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed OL Justin Murray on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed OL Badara Traore on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets signed S Jarrod Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed LB Jayon Brown, WR Racey McMath, OL Aaron Brewer and TE Tommy Hudson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OL Corey Levin, DL Amani Bledsoe and LB Joe Jones to their active roster.
