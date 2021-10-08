NFL Transactions: Friday 10/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Cardinals

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars placed OL Badara Traore on the practice squad injured list.

Jets

Titans

