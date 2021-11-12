NFL Transactions: Friday 11/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Cardinals signed LS Beau Brinkley to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals placed LS Kyle Nelson on the practice squad injured list

  • Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.

  • Panthers signed QB Cam Newton. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed LB Josh Watson to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released QB James Morgan from their practice squad. 

