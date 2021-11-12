NFL Transactions: Friday 11/12

Broncos
- Broncos placed OL Austin Schlottmann on the COVID-19 reserve list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed CB Rashard Robinson on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LS Beau Brinkley to their practice squad.
- Cardinals placed LS Kyle Nelson on the practice squad injured list
Falcons
- Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed QB Cam Newton. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed LB Josh Watson to their practice squad.
- Panthers released QB James Morgan from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed DE Kenny Willekes on the COVID-19 list (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to their active roster.
