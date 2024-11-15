NFL Transactions: Friday 11/15

49ers
- Waived K Matthew Wright from injured reserve.
Bengals
- Waived RB Kendall Milton.
- Signed TE Cam Grandy to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Signed K Spencer Shrader off of the Jets’ practice squad.
- Placed K Harrison Butker on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Signed TE Jordan Matthews to their practice squad.
Rams
- Released TE Miller Forristall with an injury settlement.
