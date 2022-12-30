NFL Transactions: Friday 12/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos placed TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Commanders placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed LB De’Jon Harris to their active roster. 
  • Commanders signed CB Troy Apke to their practice squad. 

Dolphins

Giants

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply