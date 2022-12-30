NFL Transactions: Friday 12/30

Bengals
- Bengals placed OT La’el Collins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed LB De’Jon Harris to their active roster.
- Commanders signed CB Troy Apke to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Calvin Jackson to their practice squad.
- Dolphins released WR DaeSean Hamilton from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants re-signed TE Chris Myarick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived OLB Sam Okuayinonu and DB John Reid. (NFLTR)
