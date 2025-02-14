NFL Transactions: Friday 2/14

Bears
- Bears signed LB Swayze Bozeman to a futures contract.
Bills
- Bills placed OT Tommy Doyle on the retired list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins released CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert and TE Durham Smythe
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Tariq Castro-Fields, WR Elijah Cooks, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Dallas Gant, WR Danny Gray, DT Gabe Hall, DE K.J. Henry, LB Ochaun Mathis, TE Nick Muse, DB Parry Nickerson, DB Andre’ Sam, T Laekin Vakalahi and DB A.J. Woods to futures contracts.
Giants
- Giants signed WR Montrell Washington and DB Nic Jones to futures contracts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!