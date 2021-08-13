NFL Transactions: Friday 8/13

Bears
- Bears activate DL Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived WR Thomas Ives with an injury designation.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers DT Sam Renner reverted to injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles waived DB Nate Meadors from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived RB Mike Weber from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers OLB Randy Ramsey reverted to injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders activated DB Isaiah Johnson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived LB Quentin Poling with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived CB Keith Washington from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Saints signed CB Lawrence Woods.
Titans
- Titans G Adam Coon reverted to injured reserve.
