NFL Transactions: Friday 8/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears activate DL Eddie Goldman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bears waived WR Thomas Ives with an injury designation. 

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers DT Sam Renner reverted to injured reserve.

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants waived RB Mike Weber from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Packers

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints waived LB Quentin Poling with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Saints waived CB Keith Washington from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Saints signed CB Lawrence Woods.

Titans

  • Titans G Adam Coon reverted to injured reserve.

