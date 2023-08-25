NFL Transactions: Friday 8/25

Bears
- Bears placed WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived WR Joe Reed with an injury designation.
Bengals
- Bengals released DE Tarell Basham. (NFLTR)
Bills
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed OL Cohl Cabral. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins DB Myles Dorn reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Jets
- Jets released CB Dane Cruikshank. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released WR Damiere Byrd from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Shemar Bridges.
Steelers
- Steelers waived TE Hakeem Butler and WR Cody White from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed P Ty Zentner.
- Texans released CB Darius Phillips. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived T Jacky Chen.
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Jameson Houston.
- Vikings waived T Chim Okorafor. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!