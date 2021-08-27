NFL Transactions: Friday 8/27

49ers
Bills
- Bills activated DT Vernon Butler, DT Star Lotulelei, WR Cole Beasley, and WR Gabriel Davis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills released WR Rico Gafford and DT Joey Ivie.
- Bills placed DT Treyvon Hester on injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed OL Earl Watford and Nick Leverett on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived S Raven Greene from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated S Malik Hooker from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
Packers
- Packers released WR Devin Funchess from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived QB Jake Dolegala.
- Packers signed CB Rojesterman Farris.
Panthers
- Panthers waived S Brian Cole. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived TE Kahale Warring. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DT Damion Square. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived FB Sutton Smith.
- Saints DB Bryce Thompson reverted to injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans activated DL Anthony Rush from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
