NFL Transactions: Friday 8/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers re-signed OL Corbin Kaufusi.
  • 49ers waived S Kai Nacua. (NFLTR)

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed OL Earl Watford and Nick Leverett on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR
  • Buccaneers waived S Raven Greene from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Jaguars

Packers

  • Packers released WR Devin Funchess from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived QB Jake Dolegala.
  • Packers signed CB Rojesterman Farris.

Panthers

  • Panthers waived S Brian Cole. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Saints

  • Saints signed DT Damion Square. (NFLTR)
  • Saints waived FB Sutton Smith.
  • Saints DB Bryce Thompson reverted to injured reserve. 

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply