NFL Transactions: Friday 9/29

Bears
- Bears placed DB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals claimed LB Devin Harper off waivers from the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed WR Charlie Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed WR River Cracraft on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed WR Erik Ezukanma on the non-football injury list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Cody Thompson to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans released DE Derek Rivers. (NFLTR)
