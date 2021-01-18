NFL Transactions: Monday 1/18

Browns

  • Browns signed 14 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers designated DT Vita Vea to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams signed 14 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints release WR Jake Kumerow from their practice squad.
  • Saints signed 13 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers activated DB Joe Haden from the COVID-19 list.

Titans

