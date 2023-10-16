NFL Transactions: Monday 10/16

Chargers
- Chargers elevated WR Keelan Doss to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed DT Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders released DE William Bradley-King from their practice squad.
- Commanders waived Kaden Smith from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated RB Malik Davis and LB Malik Jefferson to their active roster.
- Cowboys signed DE/LB Tyrus Wheat to their active roster.
- Cowboys activated CB Nahshon Wright from injured reserve.
- Cowboys placed LB Leighton Vander Esch and CB C.J. Goodwin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed RB Lew Nichols to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released RB Bryant Koback from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants waived OL Jalen Mayfield.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed CB Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released OLB Derek Parish from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR D.J. Turner and CB Sam Webb to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed T Sebastian Gutierrez and TE Noah Togiai on the practice squad injured list.
Saints
- Saints waived QB Jake Luton. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers designated WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
