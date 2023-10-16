NFL Transactions: Monday 10/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chargers

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Eagles signed RB Lew Nichols to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released RB Bryant Koback from their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed CB Amani Oruwariye to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars released OLB Derek Parish from their practice squad.

Raiders

Saints

Steelers

